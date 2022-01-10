After successful year, K-pop rookie Enhypen returns with repackage

Enhypen returned with a repackage album Monday after spending a successful year as a rookie group with less than two years since its debut.

Released in October last year as the first part of the group’s new “Dimension” album series, the group’s first full album, “Dimension: Dilemma,” has since sold more than a million copies and reached No. 11 of the Billboard 200 main albums chart that month.

It was about members of a rookie boy group torn between a number of different desires after realizing the world they face after making their debut is far more complex than they thought.

In the upcoming repackage album titled “Dimension: Answer,” the boys begin to agonize over how to live and decide to find “their own answers,” refusing to accept the ones provided by society, member Jake said during a media showcase for the album.

K-pop boy group Enhypen poses for photographers during a media showcase in Seoul on Jan. 10, 2022, in this photo provided by its agency, Belift Lab. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The album’s main track “Blessed-Cursed” features a sound that combines hip-hop and elements from the 1970s’ hard-rock genre. The song is about the boys realizing the conditions and the order of the world around them are a curse, not a blessing, and declare they will no longer be trapped.