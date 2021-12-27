- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Son Heung-min extends scoring streak to 4 matches in Tottenham’s win
Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean star Son Heung-min has stretched his goal scoring streak to four matches, helping his London club stay undefeated in their past six contests.
Son rounded out Tottenham’s scoring in the 74th minute of their 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time).
Son has now scored in four consecutive Premier League matches. He has a team-leading eight goals this season in 16 matches in the league and nine goals in all competitions.
Son and Spurs showed little mercy against undermanned Crystal Palace, with a few players sidelined due to the coronavirus. They outshot the visitors 17-4, including a 6-0 advantage in shots on target.
Son nearly opened the scoring less than three minutes in, as his left-footed shot from outside the box forced a diving save by goalkeeper Jack Butland.
Harry Kanes and Lucas Moura scored two minutes apart late in the first half to give Tottenham a 2-0 cushion entering the second half.
Crystal Palace went down a man in the 37th with Wilfried Zaha sent packing on a second yellow card.
Son got his moment to shine in the 74th by redirecting a cross from Moura with his left foot. Son barely avoided being offside, and the goal was confirmed following a video review.
Son is currently tied with two other players for fourth in the Premier League in goals.
He set a career high with 17 goals in 37 matches last season and is on pace to break that mark this season.