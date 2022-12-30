- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
After BIGBANG, boy group iKON to leave YG Entertainment
All six members of K-pop boy group iKON will leave YG Entertainment with the expiration of their seven-year contracts with the agency, the company said Friday.
“After a long discussion about their future activities with iKON members (Bobby, Jay, June, Song, DK and Chan), we have agreed to end the exclusive management contracts with them in respect of each other’s opinions,” YG Entertainment said in a press release.
It expressed thanks to the band for being with the agency as its artist and said it will support the band’s activities in various fields in the future.
IKON debuted in 2015 as a seven-member group with the digital single “My Type” and has released hit songs, such as “Rhythm Ta,” “Love Scenario” and “Killing Me.” The team leader B.I, however, left the group over a drug scandal in 2019. In September last year, he was sentenced to three years of imprisonment, suspended for four years, for his purchase of marijuana and LSD in 2016.
Also in 2021, member Bobby puzzled fans by making a surprise marriage announcement, only one month ahead of his spouse’s delivery of a baby.
IKON’s decision to leave YG Entertainment followed the announcements that BIGBANG’s Taeyang and Daesung had left the agency.
Taeyang transferred to The Black Label, an associate company of YG, while Daesung was seeking a new start after terminating his contract, according to the agency.
It also said it was in negotiations with team leader G-Dragon over signing him to a contract as a solo artist.
K-pop group iKON is seen in this photo provided by YG Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)