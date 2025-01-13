ADOR files injunction to prevent NewJeans from signing independent advertising contracts

ADOR, the K-pop agency behind popular girl group NewJeans, has filed an injunction to prevent the group’s five members from independently signing advertising contracts amid an ongoing dispute over their exclusive contracts with the agency.

ADOR said Monday it submitted the injunction request to the Seoul Central District Court last week.

The agency said the legal move aims to reaffirm its authority as NewJeans’ management agency while a separate lawsuit over the validity of the group’s exclusive contracts with the agency proceeds. The injunction also seeks to prevent NewJeans members from independently pursuing advertising contracts and activities without the agency’s approval, it added.

In this file photo, the five members of K-pop girl group NewJeans attend a press conference in Seoul on Nov. 28, 2024, to announce a decision to terminate their exclusive contracts with ADOR. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

NewJeans members claim that their contracts were terminated on Nov. 29 due to ADOR allegedly failing to meet its contractual obligations.

ADOR, however, maintains that the contracts remain in effect and has filed a lawsuit to confirm their validity.

The agency claimed that NewJeans members have contacted advertisers in an effort to sign deals independently, despite the unresolved legal dispute.

“This decision was made to prevent confusion and potential harm to third parties, including advertisers,” ADOR explained.

The agency also warned of broader repercussions for the entertainment industry if NewJeans’ actions are not addressed.

“Allowing unilateral terminations of exclusive contracts and independent activities without legal procedures could undermine investment in the entertainment industry and destabilize the K-pop sector,” ADOR said in its injunction application.