Actors Han So-hee, Ryu Jun-yeol part after 2 weeks of public dating
April 1, 2024
Actors Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol have recently ended their relationship, the former’s agency said Saturday.
Han’s agency, 9ato Entertainment, disclosed the news of the two actors’ breakup, saying “They both realized that their roles as actors are more important.”
The relationship between Han and Ryu was confirmed a day after rumors began circulating on social media on March 15.
But the couple then faced criticism for alleged overlapping relationships, while Han drew attention for posting letters directed at Ryu’s ex-girlfriend, singer-actor Hyeri.