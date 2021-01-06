(3rd LD) New cases rebound to over 1,000 despite extended virus curbs

South Korea’s daily new coronavirus cases bounced back to over 1,000 Monday due to soaring infections in a Seoul prison and care homes across the country, as well as continued community infections, despite extended tougher virus curbs.

The country added 1,020 more COVID-19 cases, including 985 local infections, raising the total caseload to 64,264, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Monday’s daily caseload marks a sharp rise from 657 on Sunday and 824 on Saturday, which declined due largely to less testing on the New Year’s Day holiday. The average daily number of new cases stood at 941 over the past week.

Pedestrians wearing masks cross a road in downtown Seoul on Jan. 4, 2021. (Yonhap)

Health authorities and local governments said later in the day the number of Monday's new cases stood at 517 as of 6 p.m., down 137 from Sunday's tally during the same time period. Of the total, 360 cases, or 69.6 percent, were from the greater Seoul metropolitan area, including 159 in Gyeonggi Province and 155 in the capital.