2 trapped miners miraculously walk out alive after 9 days

Two miners trapped for more than nine days in a collapsed zinc mine in southeastern South Korea walked out alive Friday, authorities said, a miraculous ending to rescue efforts that once looked bleak.

The pair had been stuck in a vertical shaft about 190 meters underground at a zinc mine in the county of Bonghwa, 244 kilometers southeast of Seoul, since the mine collapsed on Oct. 26.

This photo provided by fire authorities shows a miner being carried into a hospital on Nov. 4, 2022 after being rescued from a collapsed mine nine days after being trapped. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Rescue authorities said the two, both surnamed Park and aged 62 and 56, came out at 11:03 p.m. after 221 hours underground. They are in stable health condition and have been sent to a hospital.