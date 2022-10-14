- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
1-yr prison term finalized for Rapper NO:EL for breathalyzer test refusal, police assault
The Supreme Court on Friday finalized a one-year prison term handed down to Rapper NO:EL for refusing a police breathalyzer test and assaulting an officer following a fender bender last year.
The 22-year-old rapper, the son of Rep. Chang Je-won of the ruling People Power Party, already served his term during the investigation and court hearings. He was released last week.
The rapper, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, was indicted on charges of causing the accident while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul in September of last year without a license but refused to take a sobriety test and head-butted an officer.
Rapper Chang Yong-jun, better known by his stage name NO:EL, appears at Seocho Police Station in Seoul for questioning, in this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo. (Yonhap)