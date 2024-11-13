Yoon to hold trilateral summit with Biden, Ishiba on sidelines of APEC in Peru

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a trilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru this week, Yoon’s office said Thursday.

Yoon is set to depart for Lima on Thursday, and the trilateral meeting is scheduled for Friday, the presidential office said.

Biden proposed the meeting with Yoon and Ishiba to build on the progress made during the historic Camp David summit in August 2023, which promised regular trilateral meetings between the leaders.

The Camp David summit marked the first standalone meeting between Yoon, Biden and former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and resulted in a series of key agreements, opening a new phase of collaboration among the three countries.

Upcoming discussions are expected to cover their joint responses to regional tensions in light of North Korea’s troop deployment to Russia in support of its war against Ukraine.

Officials from South Korean and U.S. officials have confirmed that North Korean troops dispatched to Russia’s frontline region of Kursk have fought against Ukraine.