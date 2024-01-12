Yoon postpones visit to Germany, Denmark planned for next week

President Yoon Suk Yeol has postponed his visit to Germany and Denmark planned for next week after considering various factors, a source said Wednesday, leading to speculation about his need to focus on domestic issues and appeal to the public ahead of April’s parliamentary elections.

The source did not elaborate on what factors led to the postponement, saying only that the decision was reached following talks with both European nations.

This file photo provided by South Korea’s Presidential Office on April 20, 2023, shows President Yoon Suk Yeol. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The abrupt postponement came four days before Yoon was reportedly planning to depart for Germany for a state visit, which was to be followed by an official visit to Denmark. No decision has been made on when the visits will be rescheduled.

A source close to the government told Yonhap News Agency the decision reflected Yoon’s need to focus on domestic issues, including the economy, people’s livelihoods and national security, amid a looming strike by doctors protesting the government’s decision to raise the medical school enrollment quota and North Korea’s continuing provocations.

Sources in political circles speculated that timing was a factor, with less than two months to go until the April 10 parliamentary elections.

Going overseas would have given opposition parties another reason to attack Yoon with their often repeated accusation that the president spends too much money traveling abroad and put a new spotlight on first lady Kim Keon Hee — both for joining him or not joining him — as she remains out of the public eye since December following allegations she accepted a luxury handbag as a gift in 2022.