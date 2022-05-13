Yoon offers to send COVID-19 vaccines to N. Korea

President Yoon Suk-yeol takes part in an online global summit at the presidential office in Seoul on May 12, 2022, about efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, in this screenshot released by the office. During the second Global COVID-19 Summit that was held virtually and co-hosted by the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal, Yoon said in a prerecorded message that South Korea will provide an additional US$300 million for a global anti-COVID-19 partnership. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)