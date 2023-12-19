Yoon names new spy chief, foreign minister

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday tapped his national security adviser to become the new spy chief and a former ambassador to the United Nations as the new foreign minister, his office said.

National Security Adviser Cho Tae-yong was named to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of National Intelligence Service (NIS) Director Kim Kyou-hyun last month, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki said during a press briefing.

Cho Tae-yul, a former second vice foreign minister and ambassador to the U.N., was tapped to replace Foreign Minister Park Jin, he said.

This compilation image shows Cho Tae-yong (L), nominee for director of the National Intelligence Service, and Cho Tae-yul, nominee for the foreign minister, speaking to reporters at the presidential office in Seoul on Dec. 19, 2023. (Yonhap)

“(Cho Tae-yong) is a foreign policy strategist who has served in various key roles from first vice foreign minister and principal deputy national security adviser to ambassador to the United States,” Kim told reporters at the presidential office. “In particular, he is well-versed, with abundant experience, in relations with the U.S. and on the North Korea security issue.”

Kim said Foreign Minister nominee Cho is a seasoned diplomat with a wealth of experience in both bilateral and multilateral diplomacy and extensive knowledge on economic and trade issues.

The nominations come as part of a broader Cabinet reshuffle prompted by the expected departures of ministers planning to run in next April’s parliamentary elections.

Yoon is also apparently looking to start afresh with a new lineup of aides in his upcoming third year in office and recently replaced seven Cabinet ministers, including those for finance and industry.

All Cabinet nominees are subject to a parliamentary confirmation process.

Speaking at the same press briefing, Cho, the NIS chief nominee, said if confirmed he will strive to unite the hearts of the agency’s workforce and develop it into one of the world’s leading intelligence institutions.

Cho Tae-yul, the foreign minister nominee, told reporters he would do his best to strengthen the nation’s diplomatic position and widen its “strategic space.”

A presidential official said the new national security adviser will be announced at a later time.

He also said the presidential office will establish a new position of third deputy national security adviser to handle economic security issues.

Currently, the first deputy handles foreign policy, while the second deputy is in charge of national defense.