Yoon names new defense minister, national security adviser

President Yoon Suk Yeol named Presidential Security Service chief Kim Yong-hyun as new defense minister while Defense Minister Shin Won-sik was named as new national security adviser, his office said Monday.

National security adviser Chang Ho-jin was named as special adviser for foreign affairs and security, a newly created post, presidential chief of staff Chung Jin-suk said in a briefing.

Kim, a former three-star Army general, has served as PSS chief since Yoon took office in May 2022.

His nomination is subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing, though the president can go ahead and appoint the nominee regardless of the hearing’s outcome.