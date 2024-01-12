- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Yoon meets ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae, Netflix CEO
President Yoon Suk Yeol held a luncheon meeting with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae earlier this week, his spokesperson said Sunday.
At the meeting held Saturday at his presidential residence, Yoon expressed his appreciation to Sarandos for Netflix’s investment in South Korea and called for increased investment in “K-contents.”
Yoon and Sarandos also discussed the development of the two countries’ “cultural alliance” through the collaboration of Korean contents and U.S. global platforms, according to spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung.
During Yoon’s state visit to Washington last year, Sarandos said Netflix will invest US$2.5 billion in South Korea over the next four years to produce Korean TV series, movies and scripted shows.
Lee is set to return to Season 2 of the megahit Netflix series.