Wolves’ Hwang scores, Spurs’ Son misses penalty in Premier League showdown

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers has scored in his second straight match, while Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur missed a penalty in their first South Korean derby of this Premier League season.

Hwang scored the first goal of the match that ended in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time), with both players getting the start — Hwang as his team’s striker and Son as left winger. This was Hwang’s first Premier League start since Aug. 25.

Hwang, who had scored his first goal of the season last Thursday, needed barely seven minutes to find the back of the net in his second straight match.

In a free kick situation, Rayan Ait-Nouri rolled the ball to Hwang outside the center of the box. With Tottenham defenders scrambling, Hwang fired a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner past goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

This was the 11th time in 19 matches that Tottenham conceded the first goal of a match this season.

Rodrigo Bentancur equalized for Spurs five minutes later, heading home a Pedro Porro corner.

Spurs blew a chance to take the lead in the 43rd minute, when Son failed to convert a penalty.

The penalty had been awarded a minute earlier when Andre brought down Brennan Johnson in the box, but Son’s shot intended for the bottom left corner — where four of his five previous penalties had been scored — was punched out by goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Spurs did move ahead 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal by Johnson.

Son was subbed off for Timo Werner in the 64th minute, and Hwang was lifted for Carlos Forbs 14 minutes later.

Wolves netted the equalizer in the 87th minute courtesy of Jorgen Strand Larsen and hung on to stay undefeated in three matches under new head coach Vitor Pereira.

Wolves sit in 17th place with 16 points from four wins, four draws and 11 losses. Spurs are in 11th place with 24 points, after recording seven wins, three draws and nine losses. They have just one win in their past five contests.

After celebrating his goal with teammates, Hwang observed a moment of silence for the victims of a plane crash in South Korea. The match kicked off at midnight Sunday (South Korean time), hours after a Jeju Air plane carrying 181 people belly-landed and crashed into a wall at Muan International Airport in the southwestern county of Muan. The accident claimed 179 lives.

In an Instagram post after the match, Hwang uploaded a photo of himself hanging his head on the pitch and wrote, “I’d like to send my deepest condolences to the victims of this accident and to their families.”

Manchester United in the Premier League and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga posted condolence messages for the crash victims in Korean on their social media platforms. Both clubs have a substantial following in South Korea, with South Korean star Park Ji-sung having played for Manchester United and Bayern Munich currently employing South Korean defender Kim Min-jae.