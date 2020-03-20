With MLB season delayed, Rays’ Choi Ji-man coming back to S. Korea

With the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) season on hold indefinitely due to the coronavirus, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays is coming back to his native South Korea.

From his St. Petersburg, Florida, condo on Thursday (local time), the first baseman told the Tampa Bay Times that he felt he could better prepare for the new season, whenever it begins, at home than in the United States.

According to the paper, Choi is finalizing details to fly back next week and is hoping he’d have more opportunities to work out in South Korea, where the surge in coronavirus cases seems to be slowing down. Things are just picking up pace across the U.S.

The infielder would then become the first of four South Korean big leaguers to come home.

In this file photo from Feb. 19, 2020, Choi Ji-man of the Tampa Bay Rays drinks water during practice at Charlotte Sports Park in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Yonhap)

“I still want to focus on baseball, and I want to be in shape,” Choi was quoted as saying. “And with the situation now with the Trop (Tropicana Field, the Rays’ home) and Port Charlotte facilities (for spring training) being closed, I’m not able to access them at all so there is no place to work out in this area. So the best thing for me to do is to go home, where (the coronavirus) seems to be dying down and more places are opening.”