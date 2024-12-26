- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
WINNER’s Song Min-ho discharged from military amid allegations of lax service
Song Min-ho of K-pop group WINNER has been discharged from the military, industry sources said Tuesday, amid allegations that he did not fulfill his duties properly.
The sources said Song completed his mandatory service as a social service agent at a facility in Seoul’s Mapo district the previous day.
The rapper, however, reportedly did not show up for work on the last day of his service, as he was on sick leave.
Last week, Dispatch, an internet-based entertainment news outlet, reported that Song is suspected of being negligent in his duties in the alternative form of active-duty military service.
It said he traveled abroad in October and had not been seen at work even after that, with the facility explaining that he was on “sick leave,” “annual leave” or “was hospitalized.”
YG Entertainment, his talent agency, stated that he used the sick leave for treatment he received before beginning his military service and took other leave in accordance with relevant rules.
Following the controversy, the Military Manpower Administration is reportedly looking into the allegations regarding Song’s lax military service.
Song has no scheduled public appearances for after his military discharge, according to YG.