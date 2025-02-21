- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Wildfire breaks out on mountainside in eastern S. Korea
Firefighters were working to contain a wildfire that broke out on a mountainside in eastern South Korea on Friday, officials said. No serious casualties were reported.
The fire broke out at about 7:07 p.m. on the mountainside in Jeongseon County, Gangwon Province, about 148 kilometers east of Seoul, firefighting authorities said.
Authorities sent some 30 firefighting vehicles and 228 personnel to contain the blaze.
As of 10 p.m., the fire had been about 40 percent contained, having burned an estimated three hectares of land.
No damage or evacuations were reported, with one resident having sustained burns on the hand.
While wind speeds remain relatively low at around 2 meters per second, the steep terrain has made it difficult for firefighting crews to access the areas, officials said.
Authorities have established firebreaks near residential areas and restricted vehicle access.
Firefighting helicopters will be deployed at sunrise to fully contain the blaze, officials said.