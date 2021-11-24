Victims of Chun’s 1980 Gwangju crackdown file damage suit against gov’t

Maj. Gen. Chun Doo-hwan announces the results of the investigation of the assassination of President Park Chung-hee in Seoul, in this file photo dated Nov. 6, 1979. After leading the probe under emergency martial law, Chun became president in 1980 and ran the country until 1988. Chun, a general-turned strongman who seized power through the coup and ruthlessly quelled a pro-democracy civil uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju in 1980, died on Nov. 23, 2021, aides said. He was 90. (Yonhap)