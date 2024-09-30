Veterans minister thanks U.S. assemblymember for raising awareness on independence fighter

In a ceremony held in Seoul during Kim’s visit to the country, Kang thanked the state assemblymember for leading legislative efforts to designate “Yu Gwan-sun Day” in New York earlier this year, according to the veterans ministry.

Yu is a national hero who died in prison at age 17 after taking an active part in the March 1 independence movement during Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule.

In 2019, Kim also played a central role in helping designate a day marking the 100th anniversary of the resistance movement against Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.