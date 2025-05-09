Police transfer Japanese fan accused of kissing BTS’ Jin to prosecutors

A Japanese woman accused of unexpectedly kissing BTS member Jin on the cheek during a fan event was transferred to prosecutors, police said Thursday.

Seoul’s Songpa Police Station said it transferred the woman to the prosecution on charges of violating the act on the punishment of sexual crimes.

The Japanese woman in her 50s is accused of kissing the star, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, on the cheek during a “free hug” event attended by 1,000 fans on June 13 last year, a day after his discharge from the military.

An internet user filed a complaint against the woman after the incident caused a controversy, following Jin’s abashed reaction to the kiss.

Police decided to halt the investigation in March, citing the time it would take for the woman, who lives abroad, to appear for questioning.

However, the fan reportedly entered South Korea recently and appeared before the police voluntarily.