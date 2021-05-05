- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
Vaccinated people to be exempted from mandatory self-isolation in S. Korea
People who have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus in South Korea are exempted from the mandatory 14-day isolation starting Wednesday when arriving here from overseas and when having close contact with virus patients.
The new rules will be applied only for those who have been fully inoculated in South Korea two weeks after receiving COVID-19 jabs, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
They will still need to receive COVID-19 tests and have no related symptoms to be exempted from the mandatory self-isolation, the authorities added.
As of April 21, a total of 65,097 had been fully inoculated in South Korea with a two-dose regimen of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine.
The KDCA said arrivals from countries grappling with more infectious variant cases, including South Africa and Brazil, are excluded from the exemption.
As of Sunday, a total of nine countries — South Africa, Brazil, Malawi, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Republic of Suriname and Paraguay — were exempted.
The KDCA earlier said it plans to come up with measures to verify vaccination certificates from overseas and apply them gradually to those vaccinated in other countries under the principle of reciprocity.