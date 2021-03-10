- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
USFK to administer J&J COVID-19 vaccine in addition to Moderna
The U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Wednesday that it has received the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine to administer to its members in addition to Moderna’s, a move expected to speed up its inoculation program.
In December, the USFK began its vaccination campaign with the Moderna vaccine in line with its government’s guidance, with the first group of recipients including health care workers, first responders and mission critical service members.
The United States’ Allgood Army Community Hospital received the first shipment of the one-dose Janssen vaccine, or J&J, on Tuesday, which was authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month, according to the USFK.
It is not immediately known when the vaccine will begin to be administered.
As the vaccine is voluntary under the FDA’s emergency use authorization, USFK urged its community to strongly consider taking it.
“The addition of the J&J vaccine will enable USFK to begin its transition to the remaining three priority groups sooner than expected,” USFK said, while noting that it is too early to predict when each group will begin to receive the vaccine.
South Korea began its inoculation program last month with the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.