U.S. to adjust military posture against N. Korea’s provocation: envoy

Kim Gunn (C), South Korea’s special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, his American counterpart Sung Kim (R) and Japan’s Takehiro Funakoshi (L) pose for a commemorative photo ahead of their meeting at the foreign ministry building in Seoul on June 3, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

The session was meant to demonstrate the united front of the regional powers against the North’s missile and nuclear brinkmanship. Such a face-to-face tripartite meeting of their top nuclear envoys marked the first since the one held in Hawaii in February and the first since the launch of the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, which has vowed to get tough on the recalcitrant North.