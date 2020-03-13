- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
U.S. stadium, set for BTS concerts in April, closes operations over virus woes
A stadium in California where K-pop superband BTS planned to hold concerts next month said Thursday (local time) it will suspend operations for the time being due to concerns about the new coronavirus.
Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, tweeted, “In light of guidelines issued yesterday by the federal government to stop the spread of COVID-19, the SAP Performance Center and Levi’s Stadium will close operations beginning March 13 until further notice.”
BTS was scheduled to launch the U.S. leg of its world tour on April 25 in Santa Clara, where the band plans to two days of performances. The tour would take it to Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, Washington, D.C. and Chicago.
But the stadium’s announcement raised uncertainty for BTS’s planned concerts.
“We will put out a notice if there are any changes,” Big Hit Entertainment said.
In February, BTS canceled the inaugural Seoul leg of its new world tour, now set to kick off in April, as South Korea was struggling to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.