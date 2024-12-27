U.S. reaffirms ‘ironclad’ commitment to alliance, support for S. Korea’s democratic processes, rule of law: Pentagon

The United States on Friday reiterated its “ironclad” commitment to the alliance with South Korea and its support for the Asian country’s people, democratic processes and the rule of law, a Pentagon spokesperson said, after the National Assembly voted to impeach acting President Han Duck-soo.

Maj. Pete Nguyen made the remarks after the National Assembly impeached Han less than two weeks after he took over for President Yoon Suk Yeol who was impeached for his botched imposition of martial law.

“We reiterate our support for the Republic of Korea (ROK), its citizens and democratic processes, and the rule of law. Our commitment to the U.S.-ROK Alliance is ironclad,” Nguyen said via email in response to a question from Yonhap News Agency. ROK is short for South Korea’s official name, the Republic of Korea.

“In recent years, that Alliance has made enormous strides, and the United States looks forward to partnering with the ROK on achieving further progress,” the official added.

Han was to be suspended from his duties as soon as the impeachment resolution is delivered to him, putting Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok in his seat to serve as both the acting president and the acting prime minister.