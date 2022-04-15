- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
TXT to return next month with new album
Rising K-pop group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will roll out a new album next month.
The group managed by Big Hit Music announced on the fan community platform Weverse on Thursday that its fourth EP, titled “minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” will come out on May 9.
Since its debut in 2019, the band has gained traction with its “The Dream Chapter” and “The Chaos Chapter” series albums. “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” its second full-length album released last year, was the only K-pop album ever to appear on the Best Album of the Year lists by British music magazine NME and Rolling Stone in the U.S.
The group’s upcoming album comes nine months after the release of “The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape,” a repackaged version of the second full-length album.
A photo of K-pop group Tomorrow X Tomorrow provided by Big Hit Music on April 14, 2022. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)