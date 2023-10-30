Don't Miss
Two songs from BTS’ Jungkook chart on British Official Singles
October 30, 2023
Jungkook of K-pop sensation BTS has proved his popularity by placing two of his songs on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart.
“Too Much,” his collaborative single with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee, debuted at No. 10, according to the latest chart unveiled Friday (British time).
Jungkook’s second solo single, “3D,” ranked 43rd, down 11 notches from a week earlier, in its fourth consecutive week on the list.