Trump’s transition team seeks to cut EV support, impose tariffs on battery materials: report

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team is seeking to cut off support for electric vehicles (EVs) and impose tariffs on all battery materials, Reuters reported Monday, citing a document from the team tasked with writing a strategy to implement new automotive policies.

The proposals represent a departure from the Biden administration’s policy that has encouraged a swift EV transition and a domestic battery supply chain, as Trump vowed on the stump to ease regulations on fossil-fuel cars and roll back Biden’s EV mandate.

The team is recommending the changes to cut off support for EVs and charging stations and strengthen measures blocking cars, components and battery materials from China, Reuters said, citing the document.

The team calls for eliminating the $7,500 tax credit for EV purchases as reported last month by the news outlet.

The team also recommends slapping tariffs on all battery materials globally in an effort to boost U.S. production, and then negotiating individual exemptions with allies, the document showed.