Trump claims S. Korea’s average tariff is 4 times higher though U.S. helps S. Korea in ‘so many ways’

U.S. President Donald Trump has claimed that South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher than the United States’ tariff although America has helped the Asian ally militarily and in “so many other ways.”

Trump made the remarks Tuesday (local time) in his first address to a joint session of Congress since his inauguration in January, as his administration plans to impose “reciprocal” tariffs on U.S. imports on April 2, which are to be pegged to trading partners’ tariffs and non-tariff barriers.

“Countless other nations charge us tremendously higher tariffs than we charge them. It’s very unfair. India charges us auto tariffs higher than 100 percent. China’s average tariff on our products is twice, but we charge them,” the president said.

“South Korea’s average tariff is four times higher. Think of that … four times higher, and we give so much help militarily and so many other ways to South Korea. But that’s what happens. This is happening by friend and foe,” he added.

It remains unclear on what grounds Trump made the claim regarding South Korea’s tariffs when the two countries have a free trade agreement. The claim came after Seoul has requested tariff exemptions and sought to address trade issues through working-level consultations.

The president’s remarks added to growing fears that a flurry of his trade actions, including a plan to impose a 25 percent tariff on all steel and aluminum imports on March 12 and his push for new tariffs on cars, chips and pharmaceuticals could weigh heavily on Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Trump also made a call for removing the CHIPS Act, casting it as a “horrible thing.” Under the act, the previous Joe Biden administration agreed to provide grants to two South Korean tech firms, Samsung Electronics Co. and SK hynix, to support their chipmaking investments in the U.S.

“You should get rid of the CHIPS Act,” he said, speaking to House Speaker Mike Johnson behind his podium. “And whatever is left over, Mr. Speaker, you should use it to reduce debt or any other reason you want.”

He defended his tariff policy as a way to bring foreign businesses to the U.S. while decrying the CHIPS Act program intended to encourage foreign investments through subsidies.

“They will come because they won’t have to pay tariffs if they build (their products) in America. So it’s very amazing,” he said.

In a move that could have implications for South Korean automakers, the president said he wants to make interest payments on car loans tax-deductible “only if the car is made in America.”

Trump also said South Korea and other countries hope to participate in a natural gas pipeline project in the U.S. He did not elaborate.

“My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner — with investments of trillions of dollars each,” he said.

“It’s never been anything like that one. It will be truly spectacular. It’s all set to go. The permitting is gotten.”

To “resurrect” America’s shipbuilding industry, Trump plans to create a new office of shipbuilding in the White House and offer special tax incentives to bring the industry back to the U.S., he said.

“We used to make so many ships. We don’t make them anymore very much, but we are going to make them very fast, very soon,” he said. “It will have a huge impact.”

Trump has shown his interest in cooperation with South Korea in the shipbuilding sector, as China is known to have over 230 times the shipbuilding capacity of the U.S. amid an intensifying strategic rivalry between the two superpowers.

He did not mention North Korean threats during the address.

At times, he used the address to rail against former President Biden’s policy records, lambasting them for leading to an “economic catastrophe” and “inflation nightmare.”

His speech was interrupted at times by Democrats booing and raising a sign reading “false” — a scene that underscored the deep political polarization at the Capitol.