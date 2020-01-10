Trump announces more sanctions on Iran after attack on U.S. bases

Trump said in a televised address from the White House that there were no American casualties from Tuesday’s ballistic missile strikes on the bases, which came in retaliation for the U.S. slaying of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

“As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” the president said. “These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior.”