Trump announces more sanctions on Iran after attack on U.S. bases
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced “powerful” sanctions on Iran in response to Tehran’s attacks on two U.S. bases in Iraq, pulling back from the use of further military force.
Trump said in a televised address from the White House that there were no American casualties from Tuesday’s ballistic missile strikes on the bases, which came in retaliation for the U.S. slaying of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.
“As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime,” the president said. “These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior.”
Trump said the American military has been rebuilt under his administration to make it “stronger than ever before.”
“The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it,” he said. “We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent.”
Tensions between the two countries had mounted after Trump ordered the killing of Soleimani last week. The Iranian general was responsible for recent attacks in Iraq that left one American dead and four American soldiers wounded. Trump said he was also planning new attacks on American targets.
Iran vowed to retaliate against the U.S. and announced it would no longer abide by the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with the U.S. and other world powers.
“As long as I am president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said, urging Britain, Germany, France, Russia, and China to also abandon the deal he withdrew the U.S. from and work together to reach a deal with Iran that would make the world a safer and more peaceful place.
“Iran appears to be standing down,” the president said. “To the people and leaders of Iran: We want you to have a future and a great future — one that you deserve, one of prosperity at home, and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”