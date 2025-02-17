Tributes pour in for late actress Kim Sae-ron

An outpouring of condolences flooded online forums and social media on Monday following the passing of actress Kim Sae-ron, who died at the age of 24 the previous day.

Fellow actors and actresses shared messages and photos in remembrance of the late actress and her career.

Kim Min-che, who co-starred with the actress in the 2018 action-thriller “The Villagers,” shared a still from the film in which she played the actress’s mother.

“I was so happy to be in the film with you as your mother. Rest in peace,” she wrote.

Seo Ye-ji, Seo Ha-jun and Kim Ok-vin all posted a photo of a chrysanthemum, paying tribute to Kim.

Yel, a former member of the girl group Fiesta also paid tribute on Instagram on Sunday, saying, “It is going to be a long night.”

Singer-turned-actress Yoo A-ra uploaded a photo she took with Kim, writing, “Sorry and thank you. I will remember your brilliance and pray for you.”

Late actress Kim Sae-ron is seen in this photo provided by Kakao TV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Amid the tributes, some also reflected on the harsh public scrutiny Kim endured following her 2022 DUI incident.

In an online statement, her fans emphasized the relentless criticism she faced.

“Kim Sae-ron acknowledged and regretted her past mistakes and tried to rebuild her life, but the level of criticism and cold judgement against her went beyond human limits,” they said.

Singer Migyo condemned the toxic online culture surrounding public figures.

“Malicious commenters only stop when someone dies,” she wrote on her Instagram, adding, “I don’t think they even realize they are spreading hate.” She also criticized media for publishing sensationalized stories.

On Sunday, “The Man From Nowhere” star Kim was found dead at her home.

Once a promising young actress, she gained international recognition when she became the youngest Korean actor to be invited to the Cannes Film Festival for “A Brand New Life (2009).”

But her career took a significant hit following a DUI incident in May 2022.

She had been cast in Netflix’s Korean original “Bloodhounds,” but most of her scenes were removed. She also withdrew from an SBS drama. In April last year, she attempted a return to acting through a play, but withdrew over health issues amid continued controversy.