Tottenham’s Son Heung-min nets first 2 goals of new season in rout of Everton

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min has put himself on the score sheet for the first time in the new Premier League season in emphatic fashion, netting twice in a 4-0 rout over Everton.

Son grabbed a brace for Spurs in their resounding win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday (local time), giving his club their first win over the season in Match No. 2.

Tottenham settled for a 1-1 draw against newly promoted Leicester City in their season opener, and Son was the lightning rod of criticism for lacking his usual sharpness.

Against Everton, Son scored the 2-0 goal in the 25th minute in a hard-working sequence.

Son chased down an attempted back pass to Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and put pressure on the English international. Son eventually picked Pickford’s pocket and nearly stumbled before regaining his balance just in time to roll the ball into the empty goal.

After Cristian Romero made it 3-0, Son rounded out the scoring in the 77th minute.

In a counterattack opportunity, Micky van de Ven charged down the middle and fed the ball to a wide-open Son on the left side of the box. Son drove deeper into the area and scored off his left foot.

Son was voted the Man of the Match.

“Last week, we were very disappointed. We dominated the game, but in the final third, we made some bad decisions,” Son said. “I am very pleased today that everybody was really clinical and made sure we made great decisions.”

With the brace, Son climbed to 21st on the all-time Premier League scoring list with 122 goals. He is just one behind Raheem Sterling and Dwight Yorke, who are tied at 123 goals apiece.