‘The First Slam Dunk’ becomes 3rd most-viewed animated Japanese film in S. Korea
“The First Slam Dunk” has become the third most-viewed animated Japanese film released in South Korea ever, data showed Tuesday.
The film had gathered about 2.39 million admissions as of Monday to reach No. 3 on the list of the top-selling animated Japanese films in Korea of all time, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.
It pushed down “Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train” (2020), seen by about 2.18 moviegoers, to fourth place.
Topping the list is “your name.” (2016), which sold 3.79 million tickets, while “Howl’s Moving Castle” (2004) stayed in second with 2.61 million admissions.
“The First Slam Dunk,” a film adaptation of the popular Japanese basketball comic book series “Slam Dunk,” has stayed atop the South Korean box office for 11 consecutive days since it rose to the position on Jan. 27, the fourth week of its release in the country.