The Boyz to drop second studio album next month

K-pop group The Boyz will put out the final part of its second full-length album next month, the group’s agency said Thursday.

“Phantasy Pt. 3 Love Letter,” due out March 18, will mark the finale of its three-part “Phantasy” album, IST Entertainment said.

The last release from the 11-piece band was “Phantasy Pt. 2 Sixth Sense,” which came out in November. The band began the three-part series in August with “Phantasy Pt. 1 Christmas in August.”

The Boyz will return as a full group this time, including Ju Haknyeon, who has suspended activities due to a waist injury.

The forthcoming album, “Phantasy,” weaves various keywords of “fantasy,” such as “excitement,” “mystery” and “impression,” with the group’s unique colors, based on the theme of “We all dream of fantasy,” according to the agency.