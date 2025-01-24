The Boyz’ Sangyeon to begin military service

Sangyeon, leader of K-pop boy group The Boyz, will enlist for mandatory military service on March 17, the group’s agency announced Thursday.

One Hundred Label said Sangyeon has been accepted into the Army’s brass band.

“Sangyeon received his final acceptance notification from the Military Manpower Administration,” the agency said in a release.

The 28-year-old vocalist will be the first member of the 11-member group to begin his mandatory service.

The agency requested fans refrain from visiting the enlistment site to ensure their safety, adding that no special event will be held on the site to mark his enlistment.

The Boyz debuted in December 2017 and has since become a prominent figure in the K-pop scene. The group recently transferred from IST Entertainment to One Hundred Label last year.