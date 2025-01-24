- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
- S. Korea unveils first graphic cigarette warnings
- US joins with South Korea, Japan in bid to deter North Korea
- LPGA golfer Chun In-gee finally back in action
- S. Korea won’t be top seed in final World Cup qualification round
- US men’s soccer misses 2nd straight Olympics
- US back on track in qualifying with 4-0 win over Guatemala
- High-intensity workout injuries spawn cottage industry
- CDC expands range of Zika mosquitoes into parts of Northeast
- Who knew? ‘The Walking Dead’ is helping families connect
The Boyz’ Sangyeon to begin military service
Sangyeon, leader of K-pop boy group The Boyz, will enlist for mandatory military service on March 17, the group’s agency announced Thursday.
One Hundred Label said Sangyeon has been accepted into the Army’s brass band.
“Sangyeon received his final acceptance notification from the Military Manpower Administration,” the agency said in a release.
The 28-year-old vocalist will be the first member of the 11-member group to begin his mandatory service.
The agency requested fans refrain from visiting the enlistment site to ensure their safety, adding that no special event will be held on the site to mark his enlistment.
The Boyz debuted in December 2017 and has since become a prominent figure in the K-pop scene. The group recently transferred from IST Entertainment to One Hundred Label last year.