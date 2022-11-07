- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
‘The Astronaut’ by BTS’ Jin debuts at No. 61 on British chart
“The Astronaut,” the first official single by Jin of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has landed at No. 61 on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.
According to the latest chart updated Friday (British time), the song entered the chart together with Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” (No. 3) and SZA’s “Shirt” (No. 17), among others.
“The Astronaut” is a pop-rock genre song co-written by Coldplay, with the British band also playing on the recording. Jin participated in writing the lyrics, expressing his affection for Army, the global fandom of the K-pop septet.
Jin’s deeply sentimental voice accompanied by a calming sound of acoustic guitar and gradual build-up of synth sound creates the mysterious and dreamy mood of the song.
After wrapping up promotional activities for “The Astronaut,” the 29-year-old vocalist is set to temporarily leave the music scene to become the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service.
This photo of Jin, a member of K-pop juggernaut BTS, is provided by Big Hit Music, the band’s agency. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)