‘Supernatural’ becomes 5th mln seller from NewJeans
July 12, 2024
“Supernatural,” the Japanese debut single by K-pop girl group NewJeans, has sold more than 1 million copies, becoming the band’s fifth album to achieve the milestone, the group’s agency said Thursday.
ADOR reported that sales of “Supernatural” had reached 1,021,730 units, citing figures from Circle Chart, the country’s official music chart system, as of June.
With this achievement, NewJeans has set a record by selling over 1 million copies for all five of its albums released since the group’s debut in July 2022.
Including the group’s second EP, “Get Up,” which sold over 2.14 million copies, the accumulated sales for the five albums reached about 7.55 million copies, according to the agency.