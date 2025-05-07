Gov’t hosts major festival for ‘hallyu’ fans, industry leaders in June

Korean cultural content fans and global industry leaders will gather in Seoul in June for the inaugural “MyK Festa,” a large-scale government-hosted festival celebrating the Korean Wave, or “hallyu,” organizers said Thursday.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and its affiliate the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange announced that the event will take place from June 19 to 22 at Olympic Park and nearby venues in southeastern Seoul.

Billed as a comprehensive cultural festival, the “MyK Festa” will feature K-pop concerts, a global content industry conference, exhibitions, hands-on experiences and business programs aimed at supporting Korean companies seeking to expand abroad. It will also promote regional tourism, officials said.

A promotional poster for the “2025 MyK Festa,” provided by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The event will kick off with a K-pop concert at KSPO Dome on June 19, featuring popular acts, including WayV, Lee Young-ji, aespa, ILLIT and Hearts2Hearts.

Additional concerts are scheduled for June 21 and 22, with lineups including ITZY, Chungha, Heize, Lyn, Lee Mu-jin and BE’O. The final concert will spotlight Korean traditional music with performances by groups such as ADG7 and Uheeska, known for blending heritage and modern sounds.

On June 20, an international conference on the future of the global content industry will be held at the same venue.

From June 19 to 22, the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium will host a large exhibition and interactive booths for visiting hallyu fans. Around 100 domestic companies across various sectors, including music, television, webtoons, food and lifestyle, will participate, showcasing their content and products.

“Hallyu is now expanding beyond popular culture into various industries, leading global consumption trends,” said Yune Yang-su, director of international cultural affairs and public relations at the ministry. “We hope this event will encourage global fans to visit Korea and help expand hallyu’s industrial value.”