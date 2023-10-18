Red Velvet to drop 3rd studio album next month

K-pop girl group Red Velvet will return next month with its third full-length album, the group’s agency said Wednesday.

The album, “What A Chill Kill,” will come out on Nov. 13 and has 10 songs of various genres, SM Entertainment said.

The quintet’s last studio album, “Perfect Velvet,” was released in November 2017.

Red Velvet has recorded its first million-seller with the 2022 EP “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Birthday.”

The group also successfully wrapped up its first European tour in June.

“What A Chill Kill” will be available for preorder from Wednesday.