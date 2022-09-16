- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Subway murder suspect says ‘very sorry’ as he shows up for hearing on arrest warrant
The suspect in the shocking murder of a female subway worker inside a subway ladies’ restroom in Seoul said Friday he is “very sorry” as he made his first appearance before reporters to attend a court hearing.
The 31-year-old Seoul Metro employee, surnamed Jeon, was apprehended Wednesday evening at Sindang Station on Line No. 2 after allegedly stabbing his female colleague in her 20s to death in the subway station’s ladies’ room.
The case shocked the nation as it was revealed the killing took place one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her. The two had known each other since entering Seoul Metro the same year.
Wearing shorts and slippers with a sling over his left arm, Jeon was brought in a police car to the Seoul Central District Court at 2:06 p.m. for an arraignment hearing aimed at determining whether to issue a formal arrest warrant for him.
His hair disheveled and head downcast, Jeon got out of the police car and quickly moved toward the court building without a word.
Appearing before reporters again following the hearing that lasted for about half an hour, Jeon said, “I am very sorry” after a reporter asked if he had anything to say to the victim.
He only repeated “I am sorry” without answering other questions, including why he killed the victim.
The court is expected to make a decision on whether to issue an arrest warrant for him late Friday. Police are separately reviewing whether to disclose his identity to the public, a decision made for horrendous crimes.
The 31-year-old suspect in the murder of a female Seoul Metro employee at Sindang Station on Line No. 20 shows up for a court hearing at the Seoul Central District Office on Sept. 16, 2022, two days after the alleged murder. (Yonhap)