Stray Kids perform at AMAs, celebrating 50 years of boy bands

Stray Kids has taken the stage for the American Music Awards, one of the biggest pop music awards in the United States, becoming the second K-pop act to do so.

The K-pop octet participated as a performer in the American Music Awards (AMAs) 50th Anniversary Special in Los Angeles on Sunday.

It marks the second time that a K-pop act has performed at the AMAs, following BTS.

K-pop boy group Stray Kids performs at this year’s American Music Awards in this photo provided by Dick Clark Productions. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The awards show, which celebrates its 50th year, is one of the three biggest pop music awards in the U.S., alongside the Grammy Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.

Stray Kids delivered a special performance honoring the legacy of boy bands during the ceremony as the AMAs looked back on its history marking its 50th anniversary this year.

After ascending to the stage as a video introduced iconic boy bands, such as New Kids on the Block, NSYNC and BTS, in pop music history, Stray Kids performed its latest hit single “Chk Chk Boom.”

The group added significance to the awards ceremony by incorporating parts of NSYNC’s hit song “Bye Bye Bye” into its performance.

After the performance, NSYNC shared a cross-edited video of both groups’ performances on its official social media, saying that it was an honor to see Stray Kids recreate the marionette choreography of “Bye Bye Bye” tonight.

The AMAs featured Stray Kids alongside other performers such as Mariah Carey, Green Day, Jennifer Hudson and Nile Rodgers.

Stray Kids’ latest EP “Ate” has recently become the best-selling K-pop album in the U.S. for 2024, further elevating its status.

The group, who started its new world tour “dominATE” in Seoul last month, will visit Melbourne, Australia, on Oct. 19; Sydney on Oct. 26; and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Nov. 2.