Stray Kids’ new EP sells record 2.18 mln copies in first week

K-pop boy group Stray Kids poses for the camera during an online press conference for its seventh EP “Maxident” on Oct. 7, 2022, in this photo provided by JYP Entertainment (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

“Maxident” not only broke the band’s own record for first-day sales but also recorded the fourth-highest first-week sales among all K-pop albums. The group’s previous hit EP “Oddinary” sold 850,000 copies in the opening week. The top three positions on the list are dominated by BTS.