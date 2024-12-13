- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Stray Kids drops new album ‘Hop’
K-pop boy group Stray Kids released its new album “Hop” on Friday, the group’s agency said.
The album’s title carries a dual meaning, combining the Chinese character for “harmony” and “hop” from the name of the hip-hop music genre, according to JYP Entertainment.
Led by “Walkin On Water,” the album features a total of 12 songs, including “Bounce Back,” “U” and solo pieces performed during the team’s latest world tour.
All members contributed to the album’s production, with the group’s in-house producing unit 3RACHA composed of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han playing a central role.
Stray Kids was to perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, one of the biggest pop music awards in the United States, taking place in Los Angeles.