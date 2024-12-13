Stray Kids drops new album ‘Hop’

K-pop boy group Stray Kids released its new album “Hop” on Friday, the group’s agency said.

The album’s title carries a dual meaning, combining the Chinese character for “harmony” and “hop” from the name of the hip-hop music genre, according to JYP Entertainment.

Led by “Walkin On Water,” the album features a total of 12 songs, including “Bounce Back,” “U” and solo pieces performed during the team’s latest world tour.

This composite image provided by JYP Entertainment shows members of its boy group Stray Kids. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

All members contributed to the album’s production, with the group’s in-house producing unit 3RACHA composed of Bang Chan, Changbin and Han playing a central role.

Stray Kids was to perform at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, one of the biggest pop music awards in the United States, taking place in Los Angeles.