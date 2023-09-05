- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
Stray Kids 2nd most-selling act in U.S. this year
South Korean boy band Stray Kids ranked second in the United States for album sales so far this year, according to their agency, JYP Entertainment, on Monday.
The agency said Stray Kids came in second place after Taylor Swift on “chart data,” an account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that analyzes U.S. music charts.
“5-Star,” the latest release from the nine-piece group, was the fourth most-selling album in the country, following Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” and “Speak Now,” and Travis Scott’s “Utopia.”
Stray Kids has secured three No. 1s on Billboard 200 with three of its latest albums — two EPs, “Oddinary” and “Maxident,” and the third full-length album “5-Star.”
The group will perform the main track off the studio album at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. They will also continue their first dome tour since their debut at Kyocera Dome Osaka this month and Tokyo Dome next month.
On Sept. 23, they will be the only Asian artists to perform at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival, which will be held at Central Park in New York City.