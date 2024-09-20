‘Squid Game’ Season 2 poster released: rainbow track, cryptic message

A poster for the much-anticipated “Squid Game” Season 2 was released Thursday, sparking viewers’ interest in the upcoming season, set to premiere on Dec. 26.

The newly unveiled poster features a man in a green tracksuit being dragged by a masked guard in a pink uniform on a rainbow-colored track.

Behind the guard is a rectangular gift box with a pink ribbon, with the message “The Game Will Not Stop” over it.

The first season became a global phenomenon, recording the highest viewing hours in Netflix history. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk won an Emmy Award for directing the series, and actor Lee Jung-jae received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor.

In the second season, the story continues with protagonist Sung Gi-hun (Lee), who, despite winning the game, chooses not to go to America and instead returns with a new purpose.

Season 2 features the original cast members from the first season, along with new additions, including Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Jin-uk and Choi Seung-hyun.

Netflix said in August a third season was already in development, with plans for a release next year.