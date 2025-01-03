‘Squid Game’ amasses 480 mln viewing hours, dominates Netflix rankings

“Squid Game” Season 2 became the most-watched show on Netflix during its release week, the streaming giant has said.

According to Netflix’s Global Top 10 rankings for the week ending Sunday, the South Korean series accumulated over 480 million viewing hours.

This staggering figure not only secured its position at the top of the non-English TV category but also exceeded the viewing hours of titles in the English TV category and both English and non-English film categories during the same period.

The screenshot shows “Squid Game” Season 2 leading Netflix’s Top 10 Non-English Shows list for the fourth week of December. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The show also set a record for the most views in its premiere week, surpassing the 448 million viewing hours achieved by its predecessor in the fourth week of September 2021.

Despite debuting Friday, it has already climbed to No. 7 on the all-time most popular non-English shows list. Its predecessor, “Squid Game” Season 1, remains at the top, followed by the Spanish series “Money Heist” Part 4 and the French series “Lupin” Part 1.

Separately, a teaser poster, released on the same day, offered a glimpse of another game character, Cheol-soo, alongside Young-hee, the large motion-sensing animatronic doll that monitors players’ movements during the game. The new character is expected to appear in the third season, which is anticipated to premiere later this year.