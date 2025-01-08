Son Heung-min ‘very grateful’ for contract extension with Tottenham

Having had his contract with Tottenham Hotspur extended for another year, the club’s South Korean captain, Son Heung-min, said Wednesday he was “very grateful” for the chance to stay put with the north London side.

“I love the club. I love the time I’ve spent… almost 10 years and another year with the club,” Son said in a clip posted on Spurs’ official X page. “I am very proud of that.”

Spurs announced Tuesday (local time) that they had exercised their option to extend Son’s contract to the summer of 2026. The 32-year-old joined Tottenham in August 2015, after spending his formative years in Germany’s Bundesliga.

Son has netted 169 goals for Spurs, the fourth-highest total in club history, and he is 11th in their all-time appearances list with 431. Son also owns Tottenham’s Premier League assists record with 68. He has been their captain since August 2023.

Son said many players dream of playing for Tottenham, and he doesn’t take his responsibility as captain lightly.

“As captain, you have to be a good example. You have to do the right things all the time,” he said. “Sometimes, it’s very hard, and you have to be demanding of yourself.

“I always think when tough times come and when you hit the ground, it’s time to jump again,” Son continued. “When you have a bad time, the good times are always coming.”

Son has scored in double figures in every Premier League season since 2016-2017. He has five goals in 17 matches so far this season.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot as the scoring champion with a career-best 23 goals in the 2021-2022 season.

Son has scored some landmark goals for Spurs, including the first-ever goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April 2019 and a stunning solo strike against Burnley that made him the second Asian winner of the FIFA Puskas Award for the best goal of the year 2020.

In announcing the contract extension on their website, Spurs called Son “a modern-day great” for the club.

The club’s decision quells transfer rumors linking Son to clubs that include FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.