Son Heung-min scores again as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 2-1

Soccer Football – Premier League – Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur – Selhurst Park, London, Britain – October 27, 2023 Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min celebrates scoring their second goal with Brennan Johnson REUTERS

Son scored a goal in the 71st minute of Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, on Friday (local time).

He had previously played a decisive role in his team’s 2-0 triumph against Fulham on Monday by scoring a pivotal goal.

After a sluggish start, Tottenham took the lead in the second half of the match against Palace with an own goal by defender Joel Ward and Son’s goal, before conceding a late goal to Jordan Ayew in stoppage time.

Son’s goal was his eighth of the season and moved him to within one goal of the league’s leading scorer, Erling Haaland of Manchester City. Son also has one assist.

Friday’s win extended Tottenham’s lead in the Premier League. They have 26 points in 10 games, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.