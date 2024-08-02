- California Assembly OKs highest minimum wage in nation
SM unveils first British boy group Dear Alice in London
SM Entertainment has unveiled its first British boy group, Dear Alice, during a press conference in London.
The event, which took place Thursday (British time), served to introduce both the band’s name and its members to the media, according to the K-pop agency.
Dear Alice is a five-member group co-produced by SM, SM & Kakao Entertainment America and Moon & Back Media, a British entertainment company.
The British company was responsible for casting the members, while SM Entertainment provided expertise in music, choreography and vocal training from the K-pop industry.
The group consists of Blaise Noon, Dexter Greenwood, James Sharp, Olly Quinn and Reese Carter, aged between 19 and 23, all hailing from diverse backgrounds.
Dear Alice will debut with the TV series “Made in Korea: The K-pop Experience,” a six-part series set to air on BBC One and iPlayer later this month.
The series will follow the five members as they are put through the K-pop training process for 100 days in Seoul with the goal of launching Dear Alice.
The new localized K-pop band will work in the global music market, including Britain, according to SM.